Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

