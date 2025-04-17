16,070 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

