Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

