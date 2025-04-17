Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.79 million.
Marten Transport Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of MRTN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 70.59%.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
