Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,126.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.63.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $961.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $888.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $411.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

