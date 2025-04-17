The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,964,058. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,373,424. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

