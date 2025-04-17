Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAPA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Kairos Pharma stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12. Kairos Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

