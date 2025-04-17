FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

AMPL stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million.

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

