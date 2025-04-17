B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of Redwire FY2026 Earnings

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Redwire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

RDW has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.51. Redwire has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,157,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 416,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,141 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth $157,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Redwire by 69,077.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

