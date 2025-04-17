Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $290.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.95.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.35. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,341,000. The trade was a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,540.74. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,067 shares of company stock worth $49,486,825. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

