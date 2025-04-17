Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.76 and its 200-day moving average is $266.01. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.