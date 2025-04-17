Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $8.92 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

