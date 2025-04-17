Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 807,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,787,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,280,000 after buying an additional 654,642 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 18,310.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

