Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $191,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,652,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,488,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

