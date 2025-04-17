Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.5% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,604,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $255,478.14. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,561,121 shares of company stock worth $128,692,730. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.