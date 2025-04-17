Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 108.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $563,374.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489.15. The trade was a 98.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,024 in the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

