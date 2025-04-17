Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Business First Bancshares makes up 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $663.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

