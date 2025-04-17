Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Takes $3.79 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Entergy makes up about 3.5% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

