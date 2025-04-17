Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,251 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.