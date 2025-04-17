Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,478 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 75,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 263,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,021.65. This trade represents a 5.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

