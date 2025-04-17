NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

NKE stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

