Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.93 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.