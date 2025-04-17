General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

