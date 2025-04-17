United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,157.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,598,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,091 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

