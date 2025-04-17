United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $423,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 362,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $64.14 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

