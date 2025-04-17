Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

