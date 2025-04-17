Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $353.02, but opened at $344.91. Everest Group shares last traded at $353.48, with a volume of 30,845 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.81.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after purchasing an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 173,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

