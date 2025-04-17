ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Moderate Buy” Rating

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $14.21 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

