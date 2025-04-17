ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Moderate Buy” Rating

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $14.21 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
