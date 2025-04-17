Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.81, but opened at $40.82. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 23,589 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.5 %

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $792.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

