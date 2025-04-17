Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

