Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.43.

TSE WPM opened at C$117.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$69.78 and a 1 year high of C$119.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

