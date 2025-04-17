Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5032 per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Stellantis has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellantis to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STLA. TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.