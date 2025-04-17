Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5032 per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Stellantis has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellantis to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.
Stellantis Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:STLA opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
