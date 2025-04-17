Rep. Byron Donalds Buys Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on March 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 27.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 357.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.