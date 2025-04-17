NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

