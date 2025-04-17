Rep. Tim Moore Buys Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Baker Hughes stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRADEWINDS” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.