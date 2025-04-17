HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOVX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeoVax Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.70.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

