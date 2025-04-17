LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.