Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $485.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.70 and its 200 day moving average is $464.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.