Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 25,786 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $792.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

