Jump Financial LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 182.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.