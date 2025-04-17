Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Stake Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 796,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 414,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

