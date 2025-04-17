Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 58.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BP by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of BP by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP opened at $27.64 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 345.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. BP’s payout ratio is 2,375.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

