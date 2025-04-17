Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.77 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $346.69 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.53.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

