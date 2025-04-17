Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 281,117 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,117 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Sprott Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.