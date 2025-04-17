Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

