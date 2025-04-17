iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 542.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

IAU stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.