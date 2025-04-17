Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

