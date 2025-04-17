Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in AppFolio by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.71.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $217.92 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

