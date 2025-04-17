Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $31.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

