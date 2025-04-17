1,366 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

